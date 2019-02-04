Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the answer keys for the Assistant Statistical Officer 2014 recruitment on Monday, January 4th, 2019. The candidates who have given the exam can check the answer keys at uppsc.up.nic.in. The answer keys for all four series - A, B, C, D – are available on the website.

The Commission also released a notification stating that the candidates can challenge the answers on the answer keys on or before 5.00 pm of February 8th, 2019. The candidates are required to follow the format and instructions to submit the challenge on the notification. The answer key notification can be accessed under the News and Alert section of the official website.

How to check UPPSC Asst Statistical Officer answer keys:

Visit the UPPSC official website. Under ‘Download Segment’ on the left panel, click on ‘Check here to view Key Answer Sheet’ link. The link for all the answer key series for Assistant Statistical Officer Recruitment is available in the page. Candidates can click on the relevant link and download the answer keys.

The Commission had conducted the written exam for the recruitment of Assistant Statistical Officer for the Economic and Statistics Division, State Planning Institution, UP, on November 11th, 2018 and now has released the answer keys for the same.