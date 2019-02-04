Commissioner for Entrance Examination Kerala has invited applications for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical and Pharmacy Courses (KEAM-2019) which commenced from Sunday, February 3, 2019. The candidates can apply through the official website - www.cee.kerala.gov.in. The last date to register online is February 28, 2019 before 5 pm. Moreover, supporting document can be uploaded by candidates up to March 31st.

The entrance examinations is scheduled to be conducted on April 22nd and 23rd, while the admit card will be released on April 10th, 2019. The examination will be held in two parts (time duration is 2 hours and 30 minutes each), in multiple choice questions format across 14 district centers in Kerala, Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai.

How to apply for KEAM 2019

Visit the official site - ww.cee.kerala.gov.in Click on the Keam 2019 - Online application link New candidates will first have to register and then login with newly generated user ID Fill the application and submit

As for the entrance exam, there will be 120 questions in each paper. Each question carries 4 marks, and 1 mark will be taken as negative marking. The results of KEAM examinations will be released on or before May 25th. The candidates can check the rank list through the official website on or before June 20th.

The exam is held for admission in engineering courses only. For admission in medical and allied health science courses, the students have to appear for National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET). For architecture courses, the candidates have to pass the NATA exam.