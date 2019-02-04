Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the term-end results for December 2018 prior than expected. The early results link has been uploaded on the IGNOU website and can be accessed by candidates at www.ignou.ac.in.

All the candidates who appeared TEE December 2018 exam for various courses offered by IGNOU can now download their results using enrolment number. The direct link for the result is available here.

How to check IGNOU Term-End December 2018 results