University of Madras, also known as UNOM, has declared the results of all the undergraduate, postgraduate, and professional degree courses exams for which exams were conducted in November 2018.

All the students who had participated in these exams can check the result at egovernance.unom.ac.in. The website is considerably slow at the moment.

The PG and UG results of Madras University can be checked at other websites too, such as results.unom.ac.in, ideunom.ac.in and egovernance.unom.ac.in. All the websites are quite slow at the moment but students are advised to check after few hours to access the results.

How to check Madras University UG/PG/Professional Degree November 2018 results

Log on to the official website of the Madras University. Click on the link (direct link) for ‘UG/PG/professional degree examination results’. Enter your registration number and click on ‘Get marks’. The marks will be displayed, and can be printed out for future reference.

Madras University hosts 73 academic departments under 18 schools. More than 100 colleges and 52 research institutions are affiliated to the university. The university has six campuses in the city of Chennai.