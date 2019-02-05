Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the admit card for Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Endurance Test (PET) today, February 5th, 2019. Candidates who are eligible to appear for the PET, PMT test can check the official website, tslprb.in, to download the admit card.

In a notification released on January 31st, the Board had announced that it has rescheduled the PET/PMT dates and it will be conducted from February 11th, and will be conducted at 11 venues throughout the state.

The notification states, “PMT / PET will be conducted at 3 Venues / Grounds in Hyderabad (for Hyderabad and erstwhile RR District Candidates) and at 1 Venue / Ground in each of the Headquarters of the other erstwhile Districts of Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, Sangareddy, Adilabad and Nizamabad and this process is likely to be completed within a period 35-40 working days, by the third week of March 2019.”

How to download TSLPRB PET/PMT admit card:

Visit the TSLPRB official website. Click on the Admit Card tab (direct link) on the home page. Enter the required details. The admit card will be displayed which can be downloaded and printed out.

Candidates need to go through this notification for instruction that they need follow after downloading the admit card. Candidates who face any issues while downloading the admit card, they can either mail support@tslprb.in or contact concerned authority on these numbers 9393711110 or 939100500.

The Board is conducting the recruitment to fill a total of 18,428 vacancies for constable and sub-inpector for SCT PC Civil, SCT SI Civil , SCT PCs IT & C / Mechanic / Driver and SCT SI IT & C / ASI FPB.