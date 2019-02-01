Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) released a notification on January 31st, 2019 stating that the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT) for the ongoing recruitment of subinspector (SI) will now be conducted from February 11th, 2019.

Two venues, Goshamahal, Hyderabad and KU Grounds, Warangal, have been deleted from the list of venues where the PET and PMT are supposed to be conducted.

All the candidates who have cleared the written exam and are eligible to appear for the PET and PMT exam can download the admit card from February 5th at the official website, tslprb.in. The old admit cards stand cancelled and the new admit card will have details of venue and time that the candidates need to report at.

The notification states, “PMT / PET will be conducted at 3 Venues / Grounds in Hyderabad (for Hyderabad and erstwhile RR District Candidates) and at 1 Venue / Ground in each of the Headquarters of the other erstwhile Districts of Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, Sangareddy, Adilabad and Nizamabad and this process is likely to be completed within a period 35-40 working days, by the third week of March 2019.”

Candidates can access the notification for the revision in this link which has details of what candidates need to do after downloading the admit card, and the documents they need to bring to the PET/PMT venue.