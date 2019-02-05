The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a notification announcing detailed schedule for the next UGC-NET exam. NTA will conduct next UGC-NET for ‘Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in June 2019. The test will consist of two papers. Both the papers will be conducted in single three hour duration.

Registrations for the UGC-NET are set to begin from March 1st and will be available till March 30th. The exam will be conducted through CBT mode of examination and admit cards will be released on May 15th. Please note that these are tentative dates and could be revised by NTA.

The examination itself for the June session will begin from June 20th and will continue till June 28th. Exams will not be conducted over the weekend that is on June 22nd & 23rd, Saturday and Sunday respectively. Results for the NET are expected to be released by July 9th.

NTA has also clarified that the UGC-NET, June 2019 will be based on the new Syllabi, as available on the website of UGC-NET- www.ugcnetonline.in.

UGC-NET June 2019 exam time table