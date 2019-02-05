CBSE today released the official Information Brochure for 12th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). A notice regarding the same was published earlier on the CTET site - www.ctet.nic.in - and in line with previous announcement the board has begun the online application process for CTET 2019 exam. The last date to apply for the CTET is March 5th.

The exam itself will be conducted on July 7th, 2019 in twenty languages in 97 cities all over the country. The detailed Information Bulletin containing details of examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities and important dates will be available on CTET official website.

How to apply for CTET 2019

Log on to CTET official website - www.ctet.nic.in. Go to the link “Apply Online” and open the same Fill in the Online Application Form and note down Registration No./Application No. Upload Scanned Images of latest Photograph and Signature Pay Examination Fee by e-challan or debit/credit card Print Confirmation page for record and future reference.

There is provision for online corrections to the submitted application from March 14th to March 20th, 2019. While there are no details available on estimated date for admit card release, the result however will ideally be released within six weeks from the date of examination. The examination schedule has been linked here for candidates to check other details about the exam.

As for the eligibility criteria, for Primary Stage, candidate must have passed Senior Secondary exam or its equivalent and 2-year diploma course in Elementary Education. On the other hand for Elementary Stage, candidate must have passed Graduation in a relevant discipline with 2-year diploma in elementary education.