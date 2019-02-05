The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) have declared the result for the Constable Group E recruitment exam. The results include a list of shortlisted candidates who will have to appear for PMT/PET and document verification for final selection. The merit list can be accessed by candidates at the RPF site – www.constable2.rpfonlinereg.org.

A total of 2,084 candidates have cleared the written exam and have been shortlisted for physical measurement test (PMT), physical endurance test (PET) and documents verification.

How to check RPF constable group E results

Visit the official website - constable1.rpfonlinereg.org On the homepage, click on the link ‘candidates shortlisted for PMT, PET and DV’ You will be redirected to a new page, then click on Group E tab on the page A PDF file will open, check your for your roll number from the list

The written exam for recruitment for group E exam was conducted from December 20 to December 23, 2018. The result also states that the PMT/PET exam will be conducted in last week of February. Admit cards and exact exam date and venue are expected to be released by the RPF soon.