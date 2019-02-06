Kerala Management Admission Test (KMAT) 2019 admit card was released on February 5th, 2019. All the candidates registered to attend the exam can download the hall ticket from the official website, kmatkerala.in. The exam is set to be conducted on February 17th, 2019.

KMAT exam is conducted by Kerala Office of the Admission Supervisory Committee and Fee Regulatory Committee for admissions to MBA programmes in the state of Kerala. The application process for the 2019 KMAT Entrance Exam started on November 2nd, 2018 and ended on January 31st, 2019.

How to download KMAT 2019 hall ticket:

Visit the KMAT official website. Enter the Application Number and Password under the Candidate Login section. The hall ticket can be accessed from the page which can be printed out.

The candidate seeking for MBA admissions in the state of Kerala will have to qualify in any of the entrance test such as KMAT, CMAT and CAT. The MAT scores are not valid in the state of Kerala for admissions to MBA programme.