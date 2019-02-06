Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has taken notice of the problems that some candidates are facing with SSC GD Constable admit card download even though their application status is clear. Thus, on February 5th, SSC released a notice stating that SSC regional websites will upload city-wise allocation status before February 8th.

The notice by SSC said, “Such candidate (who are not able download the admit card) may please note that status of their city-wise allocation will be uploaded on the websites of concerned Regional Offices of the Commission by 08-02-2019.”

Meanwhile, SSC has uploaded admit card for SSC GD Constable exam for all the regions. The direct link to download the admit card for all the regions are as follows:

Candidates need to input the details required and click on submit. The admit card will be displayed which can be downloaded and printed out. The exact date and venue of the exam will be mentioned in the admit card or can be checked at the SSC regional websites.

SSC will conduct the GD Constable written exam from February 11th to March 11th in a phased manner. A total number of 54,953 positions are supposed to be filled for various departments which includes BSF, ITBPF, CRPF, NIA, SSB and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and CISF.