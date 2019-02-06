Gujarat Technological University (GTU) has released several Winter 2018 exam results today, February 6th. The result of Diploma 5th semester (Remedial and Regular), PDDC Semester 7 (Remedial and Regular), and BPC (Remedial) were declared at the official website, gtu.ac.in.

All candidates who had given the exam can check the result at the official website.

Students can also apply for recheck and reevaluation of the exam result. The last day for students to submit revaluation request is February 11th and the last day for an institution to submit the request is February 12th.

How to check GTU Winter exam results: