GTU releases several winter 2018 exam results at gtu.ac.in
The students can apply for re-check or reassessment of exam on or before February 11th.
Gujarat Technological University (GTU) has released several Winter 2018 exam results today, February 6th. The result of Diploma 5th semester (Remedial and Regular), PDDC Semester 7 (Remedial and Regular), and BPC (Remedial) were declared at the official website, gtu.ac.in.
All candidates who had given the exam can check the result at the official website.
Students can also apply for recheck and reevaluation of the exam result. The last day for students to submit revaluation request is February 11th and the last day for an institution to submit the request is February 12th.
How to check GTU Winter exam results:
- Visit the GTU results page.
- Click on the relevant course result link.
- Select the exam, enter the Enrollment number and Seat number and click on ‘Search’.
- The result will be displayed on the right panel.