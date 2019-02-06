NTA declares CMAT and GPAT 2019 result; get direct links here
The exam was conducted on January 28th and the answer keys were released in the first week of February.
National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Combined Management Admission Test (CMAT) and Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2019 exam result today, February 6th, a few minutes ago.
All the candidates can check the result at the respective official website, that is for GPAT ntagpat.nic.in and for CMAT ntacmat.nic.in.
NTA had conducted both the exams on January 28th and both the exams had a combined participation of around 1 lakh candidates. CMAT is conducted for admissions to management institutions and GPAT is conducted for entrance into M.Pharm programmes.
How to check CMAT and GPAT 2019 result:
- Visit the official website of CMAT or GPAT, whichever is relevant.
- Click on the result link on the home page.
- Alternatively, click on these links for accessing the result for CMAT and GPAT, whichever is relevant. (Direct Link)
- Select the way you prefer to search the result and enter the required details.
- The GPAT or CMAT 2019 result will be displayed and can be printed out for future reference.