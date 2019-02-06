National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Combined Management Admission Test (CMAT) and Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2019 exam result today, February 6th, a few minutes ago.

All the candidates can check the result at the respective official website, that is for GPAT ntagpat.nic.in and for CMAT ntacmat.nic.in.

NTA had conducted both the exams on January 28th and both the exams had a combined participation of around 1 lakh candidates. CMAT is conducted for admissions to management institutions and GPAT is conducted for entrance into M.Pharm programmes.

How to check CMAT and GPAT 2019 result: