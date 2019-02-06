The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) declared the results for CRP SPL-VIII main examination today on its website – www.ibps.in. IBPS had conducted the main examination for Specialist Officers’ cadre posts last month on January 27th, 2019. Candidates who have cleared the main examination are now eligible for last stage of the Common Recruitment Process (CRP).

How to check CRP SPL VIII exam results

Visit the official website – www.ibps.in Click on the flashing link ‘Check online status for CRP SPL VIII main examination’ A new page will open, login using your credentials and submit Your results will appear, please save the result for future reference

Candidates must take note of the fact that results for the CRP SPL VIII can be accessed till February 12th, starting today. The next stage however which is the interview is scheduled to be conducted this month itself and the call letter for the interview is expected to be released soon on the website. The official advertisement had specified that the provisional allotment for the Specialist Officers posts will be done by April 2019.

Upon completion of the recruitment process, successful candidates will be provisionally allotted to one of the Participating Organisations that is one of the 20 banks. The list of banks has been mentioned in the official notification.