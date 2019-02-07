Algappa Uni affiliate college UG results announced; check at alagappauniversity.ac.in
The results were announced on Wednesday and can be checked at the official website.
Algappa University has declared the Undergraduate exam results for the affiliated colleges at the official website. The exams were held in November 2018 and now the results have been declared. All students can check the result at the official website, alagappauniversity.ac.in
The undergraduate programmes for which the result has been declared include subjects from Arts and Science stream. The results were declared on February 6th, 2019. The website is currently down but students are requested to check in few hours to check the result.
How to check Algappa University UG result:
- Visit the Algappa University official website.
- Click on the Examination Tab and click on ‘Exam Result’.
- Click on Affiliated Colleges
- Click on the link for Arts and Science UG on the page.
- Enter the registration number and choose the college from which the candidate is appearing and click on ‘Submit’.
- The result will be displayed which can be printed ou.