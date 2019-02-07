Algappa University has declared the Undergraduate exam results for the affiliated colleges at the official website. The exams were held in November 2018 and now the results have been declared. All students can check the result at the official website, alagappauniversity.ac.in

The undergraduate programmes for which the result has been declared include subjects from Arts and Science stream. The results were declared on February 6th, 2019. The website is currently down but students are requested to check in few hours to check the result.

How to check Algappa University UG result: