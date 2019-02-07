Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TNMRB) has invited application for 520 nurse vacancies on February 6th, 2019. The vacancies are for the Sick Newborn Care Unit. The last day to apply for these nursing vacancies is February 26th, 2019 and the all interested candidates can apply at mrb.tn.gov.in.

The candidates must be between the ages of 18 to 57 if coming from a reserved category and for general category the upper age limit is 32. Education qualification wise the candidates must hold a degree or diploma in nursing and permanently registered with the Tamil Nadu Nurses and Midwives Council before the February 6th.

Candidates can go through the official notification to check the desired experience to apply for the position, which is different for men and women.

The written exam for the recruitment of the position will be held on June 9th, 2019 and will be an objective type paper for 150-minute duration. The questions will be on diploma level nursing subjects. The exam will have no negative marks and will be held in Chennai.

How to apply for Nurse position for TNMRB:

Visit the TNMRB official website. Click on ‘Online Registration’ button on the home page. Click on ‘Register’ link against the Nurses recruitment. Go through the registration process which will generate log-in credentials. Use the log-in credentials to login and complete the application process. Take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

All interested candidates can access the official notification in the TN MRB website or they can click on this link to access it. The notification has details on eligibility criteria, desired qualification, exam syllabus, application process, reservation policy among others.