AP State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has rescheduled SCT PC (Police Constable) PET and PMT round for a few districts. According to a notification released at the official website, the affected venues are Krishna and SPS Nellore districts. The details of the new dates for these two districts are as follows:

For candidates who are scheduled to participate for Constable PET/PMT at the Krishna district, the PET/PMT will be conducted from February 8th to February 18th. According to the original schedule, the start date was February 7th and the end day was February 17th.

Basically, the candidates who were scheduled for February 7th will now come to venue on February 18th. The schedule for the remaining candidates from this district stays the same.

For candidates scheduled at SPS Nellore venue, the PET/PMT round will now start from February 20th and will go on until February 26th. The original schedule stated that the PET/PMT at SPS Nellore was supposed to start on February 19th and end on February 26th.

The admit card for the PET/PMT for APSLPRB Constable 2018 recruitment was released on February 2nd. The admit cards can be downloaded at this link. The board, along with PET and PMT, will also conduct the process of document verification.

The Board had conducted the first stage written exam for the AP constable recruitment from January 6th to January 8th, 2019 and the result was declared on January 23rd, 2019. The Board will recruit 2,732 SCT PC (Civil), SCT PC (AR), SCT PC (APSCP) in the police department and warden in prisons via this recruitment drive.