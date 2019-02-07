Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) had earlier released the answer key for Constable recruitment exam held on January 27th and 28th, 2019. The direct recruitment exam was conducted to fill posts of Resident Citizen Police and Reserved Regional Armed Constabulary, and today is the last day to raise objections against the answer key. Candidates can now download the answer keys and raise objection on UPPRPB website – www.uppbpb.gov.in.

The answer keys were in fact published on February 4th and will be available on the website till February 7th that is today. In case of any objections over the answer key, candidates can register the same with the UPPRPB board. Note that today is the last day to raise objections, if any.

An online objection will have to be raised by logging in the UPPRPB website using registration number or date of birth. Link for raising objection is available on the board website and objection in no other format will be entertained, says the official notification.

The UP Police Constable recruitment exam was conducted in two shifts on January 27th and 28th as mentioned earlier and the results for the same are expected to be released soon.