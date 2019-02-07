Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has started the application process of the Main exam for 2017 Assistant Engineer recruitment from today, February 7th, 2019. All the candidates who have cleared the preliminary exam for the 2017 Assistant Engineer, Civil Preliminary exam can register to participate in the Main exam at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC had conducted the 2017 Assistant Civil Engineer Competitive exam on September 15th, 2018 in which 17,865 candidates participated. The result for the preliminary exam was declared on January 31st along with final answer keys and cut-off marks for various categories.

The last day to register for the Main exam is February 14th and the last day for application is February 22nd.

The detail of the Main exam and the exam pattern and syllabus and other details can be accessed in the official website or candidates can click on this link to access the notification. Instruction to fill the online application form for the Main exam can be accessed here.

BPSC is conducting the recruitment drive to recruit 1,400 assistant engineer. These 1400 vacancies include 1,284 assistant civil engineer, 110 assistant mechanical engineer, and 6 assistant civil engineer positions. All vacancies are for animal and fisheries resources.