The registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2019 April exam has begun today, February 8th, 2019. All the candidates who are interested in applying for the JEE Main 2019 April exam can register at the official website, jeemain.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which has taken over from the CBSE for conducting the JEE Main examination, has decided to conduct the exam twice in a year. The January exam process is over and the result for both the Paper I and Paper II have been released.

Now the process for second attempt for the JEE Main 2019 has been initiated. Candidates are allowed to sit for both the exams and the best score among the two will be taken into account for admission purposes.

Important dates for JEE Main April exam

JEE Main April 2019 Important Dates Activity April Exam Schedule Commencement of Registration February 8th, 2019 Last Date for Registration March 7th, 2019 Issuance of Admit Card March 18th, 2019 Exam Dates April 6th to April 20th, 2019 Tentative Result Date April 30th, 2019

Here is how to register for JEE (Main) 2019 First Attempt

Log on to the NTA’s JEE Main 2019’s official website. Click on ‘Fill Application Form’ button on the home page. Click on ‘Apply for JEE (Main) April 2019’ button. Go through the registration process to generate log-in details.

Log in with the credentials that will get generated and fill in remaining details. Upload all the relevant documents and photographs and pay the application fees. The NTA instructs to take at least four printouts of the final application form after submission.

The JEE Main exam is conducted for admissions to NITs, IIITs and CFTIs participating though Central Seat Allocation Board. Candidates who clear the JEE Main can appear for JEE Advanced for admissions to IIT colleges.

Candidates must have cleared the 12th exam with at least 75% marks (65% for SC/ST candidates) or be in the top 20 percentile in the 12th examination conducted by the respective Boards to be eligible to participate in the JEE Main exam.