Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the hall tickets for the written exam for the recruitment of Assistant Executive Engineer on January 8th, 2019. The Commission had informed yesterday, January 7th, that the hall tickets will be released today. The candidates who have registered to participate in the exam can download the hall ticket from psc.ap.gov.in.

The APPSC will be conducting the offline written exam for the recruitment of Assistant Executive Engineer on February 17th, 2019. The notification for the recruitment of 309 Assistant Executive Engineers was released on November 29th, 2019 and the application process was conducted from December 3rd to December 24th, 2018.

How to download APPSC Asst Exec Engineer Exam Hall Ticket: