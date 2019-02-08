Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer (RO and ARO) or also known as Samiksha Adhikari recruitment 2017 main exam admit card today, January 8th, 2019. The candidates who are eligible to participate in the exam can download the admit card from uppsc.up.nic.in.

Earlier, it was announced that the Main exam for the RO and ARO 2017 recruitment will be conducted on February 17th, February 18th, and February 20th.

The February 17th exam will be conducted in two shifts i.e. 9.30 am to 11.30 am and 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm; February 18th exam in one shift 9.30 am to 12.30 pm; and the February 20th exam again in two shifts, which is 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and 2.00 pm to 5 pm.

How to download UPPSC RO/ARO 2017 Main exam admit card:

Visit the UPPSC website. Click on the link to download RO/ARO 2017 Main exam admit card on the home page. Enter all the relevant details and click on ‘Download Admit Card’. The admit card will be available for download and print out.

The Commission also released a notification stating that the candidates’ whose admit card does not have a clear photo need to carry two passport-sized photograph along with a photo ID to the exam centre. The notification can be accessed under the News and Alert section of the website..