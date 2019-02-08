Institute of Chartered Accountant of India (ICAI) has declared the Intermediate exam results today, February 8th, the exams for which were held in November 2018. The results for Intermediate (IPC) (Old), Intermediate (New), and Intermediate (IPC) (Old) UNITS, and Intermediate (New) UNITS November 2018 exam results were declared.

All the results are available at the ICAI result websites, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in. Students who had registered to receive their result in the email ID can check their emails for the result.

How to check ICAI CA Intermediate IPC 2018 result:

Visit the ICAI results website. Click on the link to to access the relevant result or click on direct links for Intermediate IPC Old, Intermediate New, and Intermediate IPC Old UNITS, and Intermediate New UNITS. Enter the Roll Number, Pin or the Registration Number and click on ‘Check Result’ The result will be displayed which can be printed out for future reference.

Over 1.57 lakh candidates had appeared in the ICAI CA exam that was conducted in the month of November. ICAI had declared the CA Foundation and CA Final Results for the November 2018 on January 23, 2019.