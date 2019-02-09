MP TET 2018: Middle School TET admit card released; check at peb.mp.gov.in
The PEB of Madhya Pradesh will be conducting the Middle School TET 2018 from February 16th to March 10th.
Professional Educational Board (PEB) has released the admit card for Middle School Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) 2018 examination on Friday, February 8th, 2019. All the candidates who are scheduled to appear in the MP Middle School TET 2018 exam can download the admit from PEB’s official website, peb.mp.gov.in.
The Board had released the exam schedule for the Middle School TET a couple of days ago. The PEB will be conducting the test from February 16th to March 10th, 2019. Candidates can access the detailed timetable by clicking on this link. The exam will be conducted for Urdu, Sanskrit, English, Science, Maths, Social Science, and Hindi subjects.
How to download MP Middle School TET 2018 admit card:
- Visit MP PEB’s official website.
- Click on the desired language (English/Hindi).
- Under ‘Latest Update’ or on ‘Test Admit Card’ section link to download MP Middle School TET admit card is available. Click on the link. (direct link)
- Enter the relevant details under ‘Search Test Admit Card’ section on the page and click on ‘Search’.
- The admit card will be displayed which can be downloaded and printed out.