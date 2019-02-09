Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the admit card for the preliminary exam for state 2018 civil services exam on Friday, February 8th. Candidates can access the admit card at the official website, psc.cg.gov.in. The website seems to be down at the moment but should be up and running in some time.

The Commission will be conducting the exam on February 17th in two shifts. The first paper for general studies examination will be held from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon and the second paper on aptitude test will be conducting from 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm. The exam will be conducted in all 16 districts of the state.

How to download CGPSC Civil Service Prelim 2018 admit card: