Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released admit card for the correspondence candidates who will be taking Class 10th and 12th examination in 2019. Students can collect their admit cards directly by visiting the Patrachar Vidyalaya, BI Block Shalimar Bagh, Delhi. Candidates must note that syllabus and exam schedule for CBSE Patrachar Vidyalaya is same as for regular students.

A circular regarding distribution schedule for admit card release has been provided by Directorate of Education, Govt. of NCT Delhi. The circular states that students must bring a copy of Patrachar Vidyalaya identity Card along with attendance of PCP-I and PCP-II when collecting admit card. Links for the Class 10th and Class 12th circulars which contains schedule for collecting the admit card have been provided below.

Schedule for Class 10th admit card collection circular

Schedule for Class 12th admit card collection circular (Commerce stream)

Schedule for Class 12th admit card collection circular (Humanities Stream - Girls)

Schedule for Class 12th admit card collection circular (Humanities Stream - Boys)

Schedule for Class 12th admit card collection circular (Science Stream)

The CBSE Class 12th exam are scheduled to begin from February 15th till April 3rd, 2019, while the exams for Class 10th will be conducted from February 21st to March 29th, 2019. CBSE had released board examination date sheet for 2019 on its website – www.cbse.nic.in in December itself. Date sheets for Class 10th and Class 12th are linked here.