National Institute of Open Schooling has released exam schedule for Professional Development Programme for Elementary Teachers (PDPET) exam on its official website – www.nios.ac.in. PDPET Bridge course for untrained in-service teachers was conducted and first public examination for the same is being held from March 19th to 25th, 2019.

Candidates who have applied for the PDPET can now access the date sheet for exam on official website or from this direct link here. The official notification regarding the exam schedule also states that admit card/intimation letter for the PDPET examination will be made available on NIOS site one week before the exam. Candidates should also note that all exam will be held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Exam schedule for PDPET