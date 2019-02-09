National Institute of Open Schooling has released exam schedule for Professional Development Programme for Elementary Teachers (PDPET) exam on its official website – www.nios.ac.in. PDPET Bridge course for untrained in-service teachers was conducted and first public examination for the same is being held from March 19th to 25th, 2019.

Candidates who have applied for the PDPET can now access the date sheet for exam on official website or from this direct link here. The official notification regarding the exam schedule also states that admit card/intimation letter for the PDPET examination will be made available on NIOS site one week before the exam. Candidates should also note that all exam will be held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Exam schedule for PDPET

CODE SUBJECT DATE
521 Elementary Education: Context, Concerns and Challenges   March 19th, 2019
522 Understanding of Elementary School Child March 22nd, 2019
523 Curriculum and Teaching Learning process March 23rd, 2019
524 Pedagogy of Elementary School Subject March 25th, 2019