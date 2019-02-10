National Eligibility Test (NET) new syllabus has been released by the UGC on the official website. The 2019 UGC NET examination will be conducted based on the new syllabus.

Thus, all the candidates who are intending to participate in the UGC NET 2019 exam are advised to check the new syllabus at the official website, ugcnetonline.in.

The NTA has taken over the task of conducting the UGC NET examination from CBSE from this year. NTA will be conducting the exam in one session instead of two separate papers. The paper will test candidate’s knowledge in the subject matter and research and teacher aptitude. The subject-matter questions will be based on the new syllabus.

The syllabus can be accessed at the official website and click on the relevant link on the home page and candidates can access the syllabus page on this link.

NTA will start the application process the UGC NET 2019 from March 1st and the exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 20th to June 29th, 2019. The NET exam is conducted to verify the eligibility of candidates for the Assistant Professorship position and for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF).