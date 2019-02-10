Makhanlal Chaturvedi University (MCU) Bhopal has declared the undergraduate and postgraduate results for various exams on its official website. All the students who had appeared for various exams conducted by the university in the months of December 2018 through January 2019 can check at mcu.ac.in for the result.

The exams for which the results have been declared include but are not limited to BA, BBC, BCom, BSc, Btech, DCA, MA, MBA, MCA, MSc, and PGDCA for various semesters. The candidates can access the individual result or the Study Centre result from the website.

How to check MCU 2018-19 PG and UG result: