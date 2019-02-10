MCU Bhopal December-January PG/UG exam results declared; check at mcu.ac.in
The undergraduate and postgraduate exams were conducted in the months of December 2018 and January 2019.
Makhanlal Chaturvedi University (MCU) Bhopal has declared the undergraduate and postgraduate results for various exams on its official website. All the students who had appeared for various exams conducted by the university in the months of December 2018 through January 2019 can check at mcu.ac.in for the result.
The exams for which the results have been declared include but are not limited to BA, BBC, BCom, BSc, Btech, DCA, MA, MBA, MCA, MSc, and PGDCA for various semesters. The candidates can access the individual result or the Study Centre result from the website.
How to check MCU 2018-19 PG and UG result:
- Visit the MCU official website.
- Click on the link for December 2018 - January 2019 exam result link under ‘Latest Update’ section. (Direct Link)
- Select the Exam and enter the Roll number to check individual result or the Study Centre Code for the study centre result and click on ‘Search.
- The relevant search result will be displayed.