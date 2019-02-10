National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the exam schedule for the D.El.Ed special examinations. This is the 5th D.El.Ed exam and is being conducted for untrained in-service teachers who were unsuccessful previous attempt and had registered for 5th D.El.Ed. While the exam is scheduled to begin from March 26th to March 30th, hall tickets for the exam will be releases a week before the schedule of examination.

Candidates must note that there will be five examinations that is one examination each from March 26th to 30th. All the exams will be conducted in the afternoon that from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. To download the hall tickets ahead of the exam candidates should visit the official website – www.nios.ac.in or https://dled.nios.ac.in/ the notification states.