Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) released a notification on Monday, February 11th, informing to the public that the exam for the recruitment of Forest Ranger will be conducted from February 24th to March 17, 2019. The recruitment is being done for vacancies in Environment and Forest Department of Assam.

UPDATE: The admit card has been released. For more details, click on this link.

Furthermore, it was informed that the admit card for the 2018 Forest Ranger exam will be available from February 14th, 2019. All the candidates who have appeared to appear for the exam and whose candidature has been accepted can download the admit card from apsc.ni.in after it is released. The detailed timetable of the exam can be accessed in this link.

Earlier, APSC had released the list of candidates who have been accepted to give the exam and the list of candidates who have been rejected. The list of accepted candidates are available in this link and list of rejected candidates in this link. A total number of 13,181 candidates are eligible to appear for the exam, whereas 1,124 candidates’ applications were rejected.

APSC had released the notification for the recruitment of Forest Ranger on March 3rd, 2018 and the recruitment drive is being conducted for 50 vacancies.