Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the admit card or intimation letter for the examination for the recruitment of Forest Rangers today, February 14th, 2019. All the candidates who have applied to appear for the exam and whose candidature has been accepted can download the admit card from apsc.gov.in.

Earlier, it was reported that the APSC had released the exam dates for the Forest Ranger recruitment and it will be conducted from February 24th to March 17th. The detailed timetable of the exam can be accessed in this link.

The APSC had also released a list of candidates who were accepted and rejected to appear in the exam. The list of accepted candidates are available in this link and list of rejected candidates in this link. A total number of 13,181 candidates are eligible to appear for the exam, whereas 1,124 candidates’ applications were rejected.

How to download APSC Forest Ranger exam admit card:

Visit the APSC website. Click on the link for ‘Call Letter/Admit Card’ on the left panel. Click on the link to download admit card for the Forest Ranger exam. A new page (Direct Link) will open where candidates can enter the Roll Number and Date and Birth and click on ‘Submit’. The admit card will be displayed which can be downloaded and printed out.

APSC had released the notification for the recruitment of Forest Ranger on March 3rd, 2018 and the recruitment drive is being conducted for 50 vacancies.