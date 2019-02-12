Current Affairs wrap for the day: February 12th, 2019
Citizenship Bill to be tabled in Rajya Sabha
- The bill seeks to give citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhist, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Muslim-majority neighbouring countries if they have been living in India for more than 6 years.
- Several Northeastern states have been witnessing protests against the bill and prohibitory orders have been issued in Imphal.
- Civil societies in Northeastern states have said that the agitation will continue until the bill is withdrawn.
17 people killed in a fire in Delhi’s Karol Bagh area
- The fire broke out at Hotel Arpit Palace in Karol Bagh area of New Delhi at 4.30 am today.
- Apart from 17 deaths, 6 people were injured.
- There were early reports of lapses from the hotel administration side and Delhi home minister has ordered a magisterial inquiry.
Historian Sanjay Subrahmanyam wins Israel’s Dan David Prize
- The historian shared the award with University of Chicago professor Kenneth Pomeranz in the ‘Past Time Dimension’ category.
- The award was given to the historian for his contribution in inter-cultural encounters between Asians, Europeans and Americas.
- Reporters Without Borders, Professor Michael Ignatieff, and Costa Rican diplomat Christina Figueres won awards in other categories.