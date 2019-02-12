Citizenship Bill to be tabled in Rajya Sabha

  • The bill seeks to give citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhist, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Muslim-majority neighbouring countries if they have been living in India for more than 6 years.
  • Several Northeastern states have been witnessing protests against the bill and prohibitory orders have been issued in Imphal.
  • Civil societies in Northeastern states have said that the agitation will continue until the bill is withdrawn.

17 people killed in a fire in Delhi’s Karol Bagh area

  • The fire broke out at Hotel Arpit Palace in Karol Bagh area of New Delhi at 4.30 am today.
  • Apart from 17 deaths, 6 people were injured.
  • There were early reports of lapses from the hotel administration side and Delhi home minister has ordered a magisterial inquiry.

Historian Sanjay Subrahmanyam wins Israel’s Dan David Prize

  • The historian shared the award with University of Chicago professor Kenneth Pomeranz in the ‘Past Time Dimension’ category.
  • The award was given to the historian for his contribution in inter-cultural encounters between Asians, Europeans and Americas.
  • Reporters Without Borders, Professor Michael Ignatieff, and Costa Rican diplomat Christina Figueres won awards in other categories.