Punjab National Bank (PNB) has released a notification for the recruitment of 325 Manager and Officer positions today, February 12th. The application process for the recruitment will begin on February 14th, 2019 and the last day to apply for the positions is March 2nd, 2019. All interested candidates can check the notification at pnbindia.in.

The PNB will be conducting an online examination for the recruitment on March 24th, 2019 and the admit card can be downloaded tentatively from March 14th. There are 120 Officer in IT department vacancy and remaining vacancies are for Managerial positions at Credit, Law, and HRD department.

The online exam will be of 2-hour duration and will test candidates on Reasoning, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Professional Knowledge relevant to the post and will be of 200 marks. The exam will have 0.25 negative marks for wrong answers. The exam will be conducted throughout all the important cities in India.

Interested candidates can access the notification at the official website under ‘What’s New’ section or can click on this link. The notification has more details on education qualifications for each position, eligibility criteria, reservation policy, details of exam pattern, important dates among others.