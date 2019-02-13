Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for the Grade II Senior Teacher (Sanskrit Education) 2018 examination today, February 13th. All the candidates who have applied to participate in the examination can download the admit card from the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC will be conducting the written examination for Sanskrit Education for Senior Teachers for various subjects on February 17th, February 18th, February 19th, and February 20th for recruitment for both TSP and non-TSP areas. The subjects for which the examination will be conducted are GK, Social Science, Science, Mathematics, Sanskrit, Hindi, and English

How to download Grade II Teacher exam for Sanskrit Education admit card:

Visit the official RPSC website. Click on the link to download admit card for the Grade II teacher exam under ‘Important Links’ section. There are separate links for TSP and non-TSP recruitment. Alternatively, click on the direct link for TSP and non-TSP. Click on the button for downloading admit card. The page containing recruitment details will open. On the right panel, click on ‘Get Admit Card’ link. Enter the required details and click on ‘Get Admit Card’. The admit card will be displayed which can be downloaded and printed out.

The notification for the recruitment was released on April 23rd, 2018 and a total number of 50 teachers will be recruited for the TSP areas and 640 teachers in the non-TSP areas.