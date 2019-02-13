All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Jodhpur has released the admit card for the recruitment of Upper Division Clear, Lower Division Clerk, and Data Entry Operator position today, February 13th, on its official website. All the candidates who have registered to appear for the exam can check the result at aiimsjodhpur.edu.in.

AIIMS Jodhpur will be conducting the exam for a total number of 37 vacancies of which 3 are for Upper Division Clerk (UDC), 2 are for Data Entry Operator (DEO), and 32 are for Lower Division Clerk (LDC). The notification for the vacancies were released on December 29th, 2019 and the application process went on until January 27th, 2019.

How to download AIIMS Jodhpur Clerk and DEO admit card:

Visit the AIIMS Jodhpur website. Under Recruitment tab click on ‘Recruitment Notices’. Against the relevant advertisement click on ‘Login’ link. Click on log-in now button on the page. (Direct Link) Enter the required details and click on ‘Login’. The admit card can be accessed and printed out.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 25th, 2019. The examination for LDC will be conducted from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and the exam for UDC and DEO will be conducted from 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm. The exam will consist of 200 multiple choice questions of 200 marks with 0.25 negative marks for wrong answers.

The paper will test candidates on General Intelligence, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Language. The syllabus for the exam can be obtained in the notification of the recruitment in this link. The candidates can access the notification for admit card release in this link which has details regarding the exam.