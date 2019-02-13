Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the Bachelor in Education entrance exam result today, February 13th, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the entrance exam conducted by the IGNOU can check the result at ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU had conducted the entrance exam for the B.Ed courses on December 16th, 2019. All the candidates who are eligible to appear for the counselling can check with the IGNOU regional centres for the counselling schedule.

How to check IGNOU B.Ed Entrance Exam result: