Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the result for the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) 2018 preliminary examination. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result at OPSC’s official website, opsc.gov.in. The candidates whose roll number appear in the list are eligible for the Main exam round.

A total number of 2662 candidates have cleared the OCS 2018 preliminary examination round. The preliminary examination for the OCS 2018 was conducted on November 25th, 2018. The details of the Main exam will be released in the near future at the OPSC website.

How to check OPSC OCS 2018 preliminary exam result: