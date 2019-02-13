OPSC OCS 2018: Preliminary exam result declared at opsc.gov.in
The candidates who have cleared the exam are provisionally eligible to appear for the Main exam.
Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the result for the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) 2018 preliminary examination. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result at OPSC’s official website, opsc.gov.in. The candidates whose roll number appear in the list are eligible for the Main exam round.
A total number of 2662 candidates have cleared the OCS 2018 preliminary examination round. The preliminary examination for the OCS 2018 was conducted on November 25th, 2018. The details of the Main exam will be released in the near future at the OPSC website.
How to check OPSC OCS 2018 preliminary exam result:
- Visit the OPSC website.
- Under ‘What’s New’ section, click on the link for OCS 2018 result.
- Under the relevant advertisement, click on the Attachment link.
- Alternatively, click on this direct link to access the OPSC OCS 2018 preliminary exam result.
- The PDF document has roll number of all the candidates who have cleared the preliminary exam.