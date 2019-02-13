Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the Physical Screening Test (PST) result conducted on February 12th. The PST was conducted for the recruitment of Male Constable on February 11th, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the PST round of the recruitment can check the official website, hssc.gov.in, to check the result.

How to check HSSC Male Constable 2018 PST result:

Visit the HSSC official website, hssc.gov.in. Click on the Result tab on the home page. Click on the result link for PST conducted on February 12th. Alternatively, click on the direct link for PST for February 12th. (Direct Link)

HSSC has already released the result of PST conducted on February 9th and February 10th. The candidates had cleared a written exam to qualify for the PST round.

All the candidates who have cleared the PST are now eligible to appear for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and on February 14th and Document Verification on February 15th.