Anna University has released the 1st semester result for the undergraduate and postgraduate courses today, February 13th. The students who had appeared for the examination can check at the official result website, aucoe.annauniv.edu. The website is experiencing some difficulty at present.

Anna University results that have been declared today include all the courses’ first semester examination. The examinations were held in the months of November and December 2018. Students are suggested to check the result after some time if the website continues to experience troubles.

How to check Anna University first sem 2018 result: