Madhya Pradesh Professional Education Board (MPPEB) has released the model answer keys for the Madhya Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (MPTET) 2018 for High School Teachers on Tuesday, February 13th. The Models Answer Keys can be accessed the PEB’s official website, peb.mp.gov.in.

The Board had conducted the MPTET 2018 for High School teachers from February 1st to February 11th, 2019. There were a total number of 16 subjects for which the MPTET for High School teachers exam is conducted.

How to check MPTET 2018 answer keys:

1. Visit the MPPEB official website and click on the preferred language.

2. Under Latest Update section, click on Model Answer Key for High School TET 2018 link.

3. Alternatively, on the dashboard, click on ‘Model Answer/Final Answer’ link.

4. This is the direct link for answer key page for MPTET 2018 for High School Teachers.

5. Click on the subject for which the answer keys is required under Model Answer Key section.

6. The answer key will get downloaded which can be printed out for reference.

MPPEB is conducting the MPTET exam not just to certify the eligibility but also to fill vacancies across schools in Madhya Pradesh with both school education department and tribal affairs department.

The MPTET 2018 exam for Middle School Teachers will begin from February 16th and the admit card for the same has already been issued.