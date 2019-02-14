Current Affairs wrap for the day: February 14th, 2019
Citizenship Bill and Triple Talaq Bill lapse
- The budget session of parliament ended on Wednesday without any discussion on both these key bills.
- The Citizenship Bill has been passed by the Lok Sabha and the Supreme Court has declared the Triple Talaq as unconstitutional.
- The Northeastern states, especially Manipur and Assam, has been witnessing a lot of protests by civil society organisations against the Citizenship Bill.
- The Citizenship Bill seeks to give citizenship to all non-Muslims who have come from neighbouring Muslim-majority countries and have been living in India for more than 6 years.
SC delivers split verdict on power to appoint civil servants in Delhi
- The Delhi state government and Centre were in tussle over which government has the right to appoint civil servants in the state.
- The two-judge bench of Justice AK Sikri and Justice Ashok Bhushan referred the matter to a larger bench.
- The Court was supposed to decide on who has the power to set up commissions of inquiry, control over the anti-corruption bureau, and the postings and transfers of bureaucrats in Delhi Administration.
US Secretary of Commerce cancels visit to India
- United States Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross was expected to visit New Delhi on February 14th to be a co-chair of the India-US CEO Forum.
- The reason for the cancellation has been cited as “inclement weather” and problems with his flight.
- He is expected to attend the conference remotely through video conferencing.
- The Forum is supposed to be co-chaired by Tata Sons Chairperson Natarajan Chandrasekaran, and American Tower Corporation president and Chairperson James Taiclet.