Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the May 2019 examination schedule, according to Times of India. The ICAI will be conducting the Foundation, Intermediate, and Final examination under both old and new scheme from May 2nd, 2019 to May 17th, 2019.

The detailed schedule for May 2019 released by ICIA on February 14th include dates for Foundation Course Examination, Intermediate (IPC) Course Examination under Old Scheme, Intermediate Course Examination under New Scheme, Final Course Examination under Old Scheme, Final Course Examination under New Scheme, and Internal Taxation Assessment Test.

The report also states that there would not be any change in the dates if they are declared as a holiday by the State Government or the Central Government.

The exams will start at 2.00 pm and the end time will depend upon the duration of each paper. Paper 3 and Paper 4 for Foundation Course is of 2 hours whereas Paper 6 for Final Course under New Scheme is 4 hours. All the other papers are of 3-hour duration.