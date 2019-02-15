Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2019 and 4-year B.Ed integrated course entrance exam application process has begun at the official website. All the candidates can check the official notification and apply to appear in the exam at the official website, ptet2019.org. This year the PTET 2019 examination will be conducted by Government Dungar College, Bikaner.

PTET exam is conducted for admissions to B.Ed course and for 4-year integrated BA-B.Ed or BSc-B.Ed courses in the state of Rajasthan. The candidates need to be a graduate with at least 50% marks (45% for reserved candidates) to appear for the PTET. For integrated courses, the candidates need to be 12th class or equivalent pass.

The PTET 2019 application process began on Thursday, February 14th, and the last day to apply for the same is March 18th, but the last day to deposit the fees is March 15th. The PTET entrance examination will be conducted on May 12th along with Pre-BA-B.Ed/B.Sc-B.Ed 2019 entrance examination.

The candidates can visit the official website and click on ‘Fill Application Form’ button for PTET or BA-B.ED/B.Sc-B.Ed, whichever is relevant, on the home page to apply to appear for the examination. The website has more information on the application process and other details regarding the exam.