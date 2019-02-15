Current Affairs wrap for the day: February 15th, 2019
37 CRPF men killed in an ambush attack in Pulwama, Kashmir
- An explosive-laden vehicle rammed into a bus carrying CRPF men which killed 37 and injured 5 people.
- Terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the attack.
- More than 2,500 CRPF personnel were travelling in 78 vehicles on Jammu Highway when the attack happened.
- The central government informed that the Pakistan will no longer be granted the ‘Most Favoured Nation’ and Prime Minister said that the security forces have been given free hand.
India’s first engine-less train, Vande Bharat Express, flagged from New Delhi
- Prime Minister Modi flagged the train at New Delhi Railway Station.
- The semi-high-speed train has been indigenously manufactured at Rae Bareli Modern Coach factory.
- The train will travel from New Delhi to Varanasi in 9 hours and 40 minutes and is fully air-conditioned with a seating capacity of 1,128 passengers.
Arun Jaitley resumes charge of Ministry of Finance
- Arun Jaitley was in United States to undergo treatment for an undisclosed ailment.
- In his absence, Piyush Goyal was handling the ministry and he also presented the 2019 interim budget.
- Jaitley had returned from the United States of America less than a week ago.