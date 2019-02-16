Modi convenes all-party meeting after Pulwama attack

  • All parties unanimously condemned the attack and agreed that the forces across border are encouraging terrorism in the country.
  • A explosion-laden car had rammed into CRPF convoy on Thursday killing 37 personnel.
  • Curfew has been imposed in Jammu until further notice after protests against army.
  • Jaish-e-Mohammed has taken responsibility for the attack.

LDF-allies win Kerala local body election

  • CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Alliance managed to win 16 out of the total 30 seats emerging as the largest party.
  • Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) managed to win 12 seats whereas BJP failed to win any seat.
  • The election was crucial for BJP as it had spearheaded the Sabarimala protest in the state and had taken a tough stance against the ruling party’s stance on the issue.

Donald Trump declares national emergency after Congress failed to provide required funding for border wall

  • Trump had asked for $5.7 billion for the southern border wall but the bipartisan Congressional committee allocated much less than the requested amount.
  • Trump signed the agreement reached by the Congress but declared a national emergency which will allow him to take funding from other areas to divert it for the wall.
  • The Judiciary Committee and House of Representatives have started investigating on it and will test its constitutionality.
  • The country had witnessed its longest government shutdown in December-January when the Congress could not reach a deal over the funding of the wall