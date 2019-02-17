Telangana Residential Education Institutions Recruitment Board (TREIRB) has released the Trained Graduate Teachers Recruitment 2018 result on Saturday, February 16th. All the candidates who had appeared for the TGT examination can check the official website, treirb.telangana.gov.in, to check the result.

All the selected candidates have to appear for the document verification which will be done in Hyderabad from February 18th. The result notification has details of all the documents that needs to be verified and exact address where the verification process will happen. All the original documents along with two gazetted-officer-attested photocopies will be need for verification.

How to check TREIRB TGT 2018 final result:

Visit the TREIRB recruitment website. Click on the link to check the list of candidates picked for TGT verification. Alternatively, click on this direct link to access the result. The PDF document has details of document verification along with roll number of selected candidates and date and time at which the verification of their documents will be done.

The TREIRB exam is being conducted to fill 1972 position of PGT teachers and 960 positions for TGT teachers. The final result for the English PGT result (after document verification) was declared on February 9th, which can be accessed in this link.