Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has finally started pouring results for the Group D examination today, March 4th, 2019. RRB Bilaspur has been declared and this is the direct link to check the roll numbers that have been shortlisted for PET exam.

The candidates of remaining RRB regions can keep checking the websites. All the candidates who had appeared for the first stage of the recruitment exam can check the regional RRB website to access the result. The websites also have final answer keys and category-wise cut-off marks for the exam.

RRB had conducted the Group D 1st stage exam from September to December 2018 in multiple sittings. More than 1.5 crore candidates had appeared for the examination and the sheer number of candidates delayed the process of declaring results.

Direct links to all the RRB Regional websites are as follows:

RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in

RRB Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

RRB Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in

RRB Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

RRB Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

RRB Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in

RRB Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in

RRB Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

RRB Ahmedabad: www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

RRB Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in

RRB Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in

RRB Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in

RRB Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in

RRB Bhubaneshwar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in

RRB Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

RRB Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in

RRB Gorakhpur: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org

RRB Thiruvananthapuram: rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

Candidates will find the link to check the result, cut-off marks and final answer keys for the respective regions on the websites. Click on the relevant link and enter any required details to access the relevant information.

The notification for the Group D recruitment for around 63 thousand positions was released in February 2018 along with Group C recruitment notification. The 2nd stage of Group C ALP-Technician answer keys will be released on February 18th.

The candidates who clear this stage of the examination are now eligible to appear for the next stage of the examination, details of which will be released shortly in the RRB websites.