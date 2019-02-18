Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) did not declare the result of Group D first stage exam result this weekend. Multiple outlets including ours had reported that the result was expected to be released either on February 16th or February 17th, 2019.

Indianexpress.com had reported yesterday that the result might be getting released at 11.00 pm but even that deadline went by without the RRB website getting updated with the result. The reason for the delay according to some outlets is the sheer number of candidates who have applied to appear for the exam.

According to the official data, around 1.8 crore candidates had applied to appear for the Group D stage 1 exam. The eagerness to check the result by so many candidates yesterday in fact caused some RRB regional websites like RRB Chandigarh to break down.

Going by the latest reports, the only conclusion that can be drawn is that the RRB is in full swing to release the results as soon as possible. It could mean that the result might be released in the next hour or it might take one or two days more. Scroll.in website will update the readers if any official announcement is made.

Once the results are declared, candidates can check the following regional websites to access the result, cut-off marks, and final answer keys. Some of the RRB regional websites are slow at the moment but hopefully RRB will sort these problems before publishing the result.

RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in

RRB Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

RRB Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in

RRB Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

RRB Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

RRB Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in

RRB Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in

RRB Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

RRB Ahmedabad: www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

RRB Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in

RRB Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in

RRB Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in

RRB Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in

RRB Bhubaneshwar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in

RRB Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

RRB Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in

RRB Gorakhpur: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org

RRB Thiruvananthapuram: rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in