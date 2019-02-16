Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to declare the result of Group D first stage examination result on February 16th or February 17th. Moreover, the Group C ALP-Technician second stage answer keys are also expected to be released this weekend. All candidates can access the result and the answer keys at the RRB regional websites once released.

It was first reported by Indianexpress.com that Group D result and Group C answer keys will be released either on February 16th or February which was later corroborated by other outlets.

The Group D exams were conducted from September 2018 to December 2018 in multiple sittings in which more than 1.5 crore candidates had appeared. The Group C ALP-Technician 2nd stage exams were conducted on January 21st, 22nd, and 23rd.

The list of RRB regional websites is as follows:

RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in

RRB Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

RRB Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in

RRB Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

RRB Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

RRB Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in

RRB Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in

RRB Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

RRB Ahmedabad: www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

RRB Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in

RRB Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in

RRB Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in

RRB Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in

RRB Bhubaneshwar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in

RRB Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

RRB Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in

RRB Gorakhpur: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org

RRB Thiruvananthapuram: rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

The notification for the Group C ALP/Technician and Group D recruitment by RRB was released in February 2018 for around 25,500 for Group C and 62,990 positions. Later, the number of vacancies for Group C was increased to 64,037 positions.